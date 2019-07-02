Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Back behind home plate

Realmuto (hamstring) is catching and batting fifth Tuesday against the Braves.

Realmuto exited Sunday's matchup against the Marlins with a left hamstring issue, but he's returned to the starting nine following a day off Monday. He's pieced together back-to-back multi-hit performances and will look to keep it rolling at the dish in Tuesday's series opener.

