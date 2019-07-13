Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Back from paternity leave

Realmuto was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday as expected.

Realmuto wound up missing just a single game to start the second half. He finished the first half with a solid .273/.328/.438 slash line, slightly behind his numbers from the last two seasons despite a big upgrade in his home park. Rob Brantly was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

