Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Back in action Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Realmuto (groin) will bat fifth and catch Friday against Pittsburgh, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.
Realmuto took a foul tip to the groin area Wednesday and was held out of Thursday's contest due to the issue. However, he's back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Pirates. Realmuto is 4-for-26 in his last eight appearances.
More News
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Absent from lineup•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Exits early Wednesday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Resting for early game•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Dropping to No. 8 spot•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sitting out afternoon tilt•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Tallies three hits, including homer•