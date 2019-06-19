Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Back in action

Realmuto (groin) will start at catcher and bat fifth for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Back-to-back postponements Monday and Tuesday resulted in Realmuto missing just one start while he tended to the groin injury he sustained in a game Saturday against the Braves. The Phillies' decision not to bring up another catcher to serve as the 26th man for the twin bill implies the club isn't concerned about Realmuto's availability moving forward. Realmuto is scheduled to sit out Wednesday's nightcap, however.