Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Back in action
Realmuto (groin) will start at catcher and bat fifth for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Nationals, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Back-to-back postponements Monday and Tuesday resulted in Realmuto missing just one start while he tended to the groin injury he sustained in a game Saturday against the Braves. The Phillies' decision not to bring up another catcher to serve as the 26th man for the twin bill implies the club isn't concerned about Realmuto's availability moving forward. Realmuto is scheduled to sit out Wednesday's nightcap, however.
More News
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Expects to return Wednesday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Still sitting Tuesday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Remains out Monday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Resting Sunday after foul tip•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Leaves game after foul tip•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Gets breather•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...
-
The next wave of breakout SPs
So you missed out on the first wave of breakout pitchers, like Lucas Giolito and Matthew Boyd....