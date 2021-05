Realmuto suffered a bruised muscle on the inside of his left knee during Tuesday's win over the Nationals and will be reevaluated Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 30-year-old was lifted for a pinch hitter during the eighth inning after a foul ball struck the inside of his knee while catching, but manager Joe Girardi doesn't believe a trip to the injured list will be necessary. Realmuto's status will be updated Wednesday, and he may end up taking it easy for a day or two.