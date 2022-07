Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, two total runs and two total RBI in a 10-0 win against the Marlins on Saturday.

Realmuto broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with a two-run shot to center field. He also doubled and scored in the sixth. The performance marked the third consecutive multi-hit game for the backstop. Over that span, Realmuto has gone 7-for-13 with two doubles, one homer, two runs, three RBI and a stolen base.