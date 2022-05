Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored during Tuesday's 6-4 loss to Texas.

The 31-year-old walked during the first inning and came around to score, and he also went deep off Matt Bush to lead off the eighth. Realmuto entered the contest 0-for-12 over his previous four contests, but he bounced back Tuesday with his second homer and sixth multi-hit game.