Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Belts three-run homer

Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run and three runs in a 10-2 victory against the Giants on Thursday.

The 28-year-old has rediscovered his power stroke, as he's hit four home runs in his last seven games. Realmuto also has two doubles along with 10 RBI during that stretch, and because of this recent surge, he has a shot at a new career high in homers (22). He is batting .274 with 15 home runs, 55 RBI, 65 runs and four steals in 372 at-bats this season.