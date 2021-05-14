Realmuto (knee) was cleared to return from the COVID-19 injured list Friday and will bat cleanup and serve as the designated hitter against the Blue Jays.

Realmuto hit the COVID-19 injured list Thursday due to a stomach ache and fever, though he tested negative for the virus, so those symptoms evidently belonged to a different illness. He's ready to go just one day later, though the knee bruise he suffered earlier in the week after getting struck by a foul ball may still be affecting him, as he's not yet ready to start behind the plate.