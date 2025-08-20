Realmuto went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 6-4 win over Seattle.

Realmuto homered for the second straight game, and he also swiped his first bag since July 21 versus the Red Sox. The veteran backstop has been on fire at the plate since the start of July, hitting safely in 27 of his last 34 games. During that stretch, Realmuto is hitting .346 (46-for-133) with four homers, 11 doubles, 15 RBI and two steals.