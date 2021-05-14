Realmuto (knee) is with the Phillies in Dunedin and could be cleared to return from the COVID-19 injured list in time to start Friday's game against the Blue Jays, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto was already nursing a bruised knee when he developed a stomach ache and fever Thursday and was added to the COVID-19 injured list. He never tested positive for coronavirus, so those symptoms were apparently due to another illness. Previous reports indicated that he wouldn't fly with the team for the weekend series, but he's evidently arrived in Florida separately and may not wind up missing the series after all. He's expected to start Friday's game if he's cleared to return, so the knee issue is evidently no longer an problem, either.