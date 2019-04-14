Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Day off Sunday

Realmuto is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Marlins, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto started off the season 4-for-25 but has picked things up a bit since receiving his first day out of the lineup last Saturday. The 28-year-old has seen a heavy workload for a catcher thus far with 12 starts in 14 games. Andrew Knapp will start behind the plate and bat eighth on Sunday.