Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Dealing with knee soreness

Realmuto's absence from the lineup Monday in Washington is due to a sore right knee, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The injury helps explain why the catcher finds himself on the bench for the second time in four games. He'll undergo an MRI on Monday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports, though he's not particularly concerned about the severity of the issue. Regardless of the results of that test, there's a chance the Phillies don't bother bringing Realmuto back this season, as there's little reason to risk further injuring a key player with the team effectively out of the playoff race.