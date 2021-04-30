Realmuto was scratched from Friday's lineup against the Mets due to left hand soreness, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Realmuto was a late scratch Friday and was replaced behind the dish by Andrew Knapp. It's not yet clear whether Realmuto will be able to return to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
More News
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Scratched from lineup•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Collects three hits in loss•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Homers in victory•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Sitting for Game 1 of twin bill•