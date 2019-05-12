Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Doubles home two

Realmuto went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Royals.

Realmuto doubled home two runs in the fifth inning, giving the Phillies a three-run cushion to work with. He's pieced together a modest three-game hitting streak and is now slashing .269/.331/.418 with four home runs and 24 RBI over 37 contests in 2019.