Realmuto went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored in a 6-5 loss Tuesday in Colorado.

Realmuto led off the fourth and sixth innings with singles and came around to score both times. He added a double in the eighth. After starting the season 1-for-9, the three-time All-Star is 13-for-33 and has raised his batting average to .333 for the season. He's scored eight runs in 11 games, reaching base 17 times in those contests.