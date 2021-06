Realmuto went 2-for-4 with two RBI, one run and one strikeout in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Yankees.

Realmuto didn't have any extra-base hits Sunday, but he drove in runs with a pair of singles in the first and fifth innings. The 30-year-old has gone 8-for-24 with two home runs, six RBI, five runs and four walks across the last seven games.