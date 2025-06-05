Realmuto was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with a groin injury, Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com reports.

A foul tip hit Realmuto below the belt during the ninth inning of Wednesday's contest, forcing him to leave the game early alongside a trainer. His status for the Phillies' next few games remains unknown, though any missed time for the 34-year-old would result in Rafael Marchan picking up reps behind the dish.