Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Exits early Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Realmuto was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays with a groin injury, Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com reports.
A foul tip hit Realmuto below the belt during the ninth inning of Wednesday's contest, forcing him to leave the game early alongside a trainer. His status for the Phillies' next few games remains unknown, though any missed time for the 34-year-old would result in Rafael Marchan picking up reps behind the dish.
