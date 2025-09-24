Realmuto was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins with a right index finger contusion, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto took a foul ball off his hand while behind the plate during the ninth inning of Tuesday's contest, and he was later lifted for a pinch hitter. X-rays on his hand came back negative afterward, so he seems to have avoided severe damage, but the Phillies may give Rafael Marchan a start or two at catcher over the next couple of days to give Realmuto's finger time to heal.