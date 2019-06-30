Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Exits with hamstring issue

Realmuto was removed from Sunday's game against the Marlins due to a left hamstring injury, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Realmuto's injury doesn't appear to be serious, as he stated after the contest that he could have remained in the game if the score were closer. The Phillies have a scheduled off day Monday, so Realmuto's next opportunity to return will come Tuesday against the Braves.

