Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Expects to return Wednesday

Realmuto (groin) expects to start one game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto hasn't been in the lineup since a foul tip hit him in the groin Saturday. It doesn't appear that he'll be out much longer. He's available off the bench for Tuesday's contest.

