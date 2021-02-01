Realmuto feels 100 percent after recovering from the hip flexor strain he battled late in the season, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

Realmuto missed 11 games with the issue in mid-September and spent time at first base and designated hitter after his return. Despite the fact that he was able to return before the end of the regular season, he indicated Monday that he didn't feel fully healthy until three or four weeks into the offseason. Now fully healed, the issue doesn't appear to be a significant cause for concern for the star catcher heading into his age-30 season.