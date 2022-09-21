Realmuto went 5-for-5 with a solo homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBI in an 18-11 loss Tuesday against Toronto.

Realmuto hit safely in all five of his at-bats Tuesday, singling in a run in the fifth, doubling and scoring in the eighth and launching a solo blast in the ninth. It was his first five-hit performance of the season. The 31-year-old has been magnificent at the plate over the last five weeks, posting a .347/.417/.653 slash line with seven homers and 25 RBI in 28 games while starting nearly every contest behind the plate.