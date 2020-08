Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Monday's 13-8 win over the Braves.

The backstop homered in three straight games last week and is now up to five homers in just 39 plate appearances. Realmuto was in a clear tier by himself atop the catcher pool during draft season and is only separating himself further, even if he's yet to attempt a stolen base.