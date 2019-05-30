Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Gets breather

Realmuto is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

The Phillies and Cardinals will face a quick turnaround with opening pitch for the series finale set for 1:05 p.m. EDT, so Realmuto will get a breather after starting behind the plate the previous two days. Andrew Knapp will check in at catcher and bat seventh.

