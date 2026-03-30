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Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Gets first day off
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1 min read
Realmuto is not in the lineup for Monday's tilt against the Nationals.
Realmuto will receive a day of rest after starting all three games during the weekend set against the Rangers. Rafael Marchan will do the catching and bat ninth in Monday's series opener.
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