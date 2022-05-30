site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Gets Memorial Day off
RotoWire Staff
Realmuto will sit for Monday's game against the Giants.
Realmuto hits the bench as the Phillies play a day game following Sunday night's loss to the Mets. Garrett Stubbs will catch for Kyle Gibson.
