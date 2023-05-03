Realmuto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.
He'll get a breather for the day game after a night game, affording Garrett Stubbs a turn behind the plate. Realmuto had caught each of the Phillies' last five games and went 6-for-18 with three-extra base knocks and a stolen base.
