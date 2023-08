Realmuto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

Realmuto will rest for the day game after a night game, opening up the catcher's spot for Garrett Stubbs in the series finale. Unless he makes a cameo off the bench Wednesday, Realmuto will close August with a .288/.333/.479 slash line to go with three home runs, 13 runs and nine RBI over 21 games.