Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Gets rest day

Realmuto is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

Realmuto drew his 20th consecutive start -- with 19 coming at catcher -- in Sunday night's 5-2 win over the Mets, so he'll just be getting a breather with the Phillies facing a quick turnaround for Monday's series opener. The rest day can only help Realmuto, who went hitless across 11 at-bats over the weekend. Andrew Knapp spells him behind the dish.