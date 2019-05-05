Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Gets routine off day

Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals.

Realmuto is sitting out for just the fifth time in 33 games this season in what amounts to a routine rest day. Andrew Knapp gets a rare turn behind the plate in Realmuto's stead, catching for Phillies starter Zach Eflin.

