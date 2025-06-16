site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Getting breather Monday
RotoWire Staff
Realmuto is not in the lineup for Monday's game in Miami.
Realmuto will get a routine day off after he started at catcher in each of the previous six contests. Rafael Marchan will be behind the dish and bat eighth for the Phillies in Monday's series opener.
