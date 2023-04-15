site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Getting breather Saturday
Realmuto is out of the lineup Saturday against the Reds.
It's likely just a routine day of rest for Realmuto. Garrett Stubbs is getting the start at catcher and batting ninth versus the Reds and right-hander Graham Ashcraft.
