Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
He'll receive a breather as the Phillies close out their series with the Dodgers with a day game after a night game. Rafael Marchan will check in behind the dish as a replacement in the lineup for Realmuto, who had gone 5-for-16 with two runs, two stolen base and one RBI while starting each of the previous five games.
More News
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Three hits, two steals in win•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Returning to lineup•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Expected to return Monday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Not starting Sunday•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Removed from Saturday's game•
-
Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Decreased workload expected•