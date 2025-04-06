Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

He'll receive a breather as the Phillies close out their series with the Dodgers with a day game after a night game. Rafael Marchan will check in behind the dish as a replacement in the lineup for Realmuto, who had gone 5-for-16 with two runs, two stolen base and one RBI while starting each of the previous five games.