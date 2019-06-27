Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Getting day off

Realmuto is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mets.

Realmuto is just receiving some regular maintenance while the Phillies and Mets wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. Andrew Knapp will enter the lineup as the Phillies' catcher after sitting each of the previous three days.

