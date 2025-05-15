Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 14-7 loss to the Cardinals in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Realmuto rested for the early game and made an early impact in the nightcap. His homer capped a five-run first inning for the Phillies, though the Cardinals' offense responded in a bigger way over the rest of the contest. Realmuto is playing well in May, going 10-for-35 (.286) with five extra-base hits and seven RBI over 10 games this month. Overall, the catcher is at a .250/.327/.409 slash line with four homers, 15 RBI, 15 runs scored and four stolen bases over 36 contests this season.