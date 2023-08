Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Thursday's victory over the Marlins.

Realmuto took Carlos Carrasco deep in his first trip to the plate to give the Phillies an early 2-0 lead. The catcher later tacked on a single to give him his first multi-hit game since July 7 against these same Marlins. He's now hit safely in five of his last six games, slightly raising his average to .246 in the process.