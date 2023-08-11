Realmuto went 2-for-2 with a two-run homer and two walks in Thursday's 6-2 victory over Washington.

The 32-year-old backstop swatted an opposite-field, two-run homer off Joe La Sorsa in the seventh inning, extending Philadelphia's lead to 6-1. Realmuto's season-long batting average now sits at .246 - well below his career .273 mark - and he's added 14 home runs, 22 doubles, five triples, 46 RBI, 48 runs and 12 steals through 99 games this year.