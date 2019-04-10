Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Grabs three hits

Realmuto went 3-for-5 at the plate in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

Realmuto had started the season slowly, grabbing just four hits in his first seven games, but he's since had five hits in his last three. He appears to be in line for one of the heavier workloads in the league among all catchers, as he's sat just once in the team's first 10 games.

