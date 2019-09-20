Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Held out to rest

Realmuto was held out of Friday's lineup in order to rest, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic.

The Phillies will attempt to keep pace in the playoff race Friday night without their starting catcher playing a full nine innings, but manager Gabe Kapler said it was simply time for Realmuto to take a break after starting the last nine games. Realmuto figures to play plenty the rest of the way, but he could get another day or two off with the Phillies playing 10 games in nine days following Friday's contest.