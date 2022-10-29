Realmuto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, three RBI and a walk during Friday's 6-5 win over the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series.

Realmuto played a crucial part in the Phillies' five-run comeback in Game 1 -- he tied the game with a two-run double in the fifth inning off Justin Verlander and put the Phillies ahead in extra innings with a solo shot off Luis Garcia. The 31-year-old catcher was locked in at the plate during Game 1 -- he reached base three times, and his other two at bats were both line-outs. Realmuto's homer was his second in the last three games and third of the playoffs. Playing in his first career postseason, he has racked up six RBI and 11 runs scored.

