Realmuto went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a 2-1 win over the Pirates on Saturday.

Realmuto went deep off Mitch Keller with a solo shot in the sixth to tally his tenth home run of the season. The long ball punctuated a perfect night at the plate for Realmuto, who reached base in every plate appearance. Realmuto has now hit double-digit home runs in every one of his eight full MLB seasons. The veteran catcher put together an excellent .339/.411/.629 in July and will look to carry that success into the final two months of the season.