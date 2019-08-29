Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Hits 20th long ball

Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, triple and two runs in a 12-3 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The Phillies catcher finished just a double shy of the cycle, as he recorded his second three-hit night in the last three days. In the three-game series against the Pirates, Realmuto went 8-for-15 (.533) with three extra-base hits. He is batting .280 with 20 home runs, 69 RBI, 81 runs and seven steals in 464 at-bats this season.