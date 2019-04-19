Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Hits third homer

Realmuto went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday against the Rockies.

Realmuto's homer, his third of the season, was a one-out shot in the seventh inning off Carlos Estevez which brought the Phillies to within one run. After a slow start, the catcher has hit .342/.375/.553 over his last 10 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories