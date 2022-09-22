Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Realmuto singled and stole second base in the bottom of the sixth inning before he took Yimi Garcia deep for a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth frame, narrowing the Blue Jays' lead to 3-1. The long ball was his 21st of the season and the catcher has now gone deep in three straight games and seven times overall in September while the stolen base was his 18th of the campaign. Since the beginning of the month, Realmuto has batted .327 with seven homers, 14 RBI, nine runs and a stolen base over 16 contests.