Realmuto expects to be able to handle a very heavy workload this season, given the shortened schedule and the universal designated hitter, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

The catcher believes he can catch at least 50 games and could serve as the designated hitter or first baseman in the rest. Players intending to play every day is hardly a rare occurrence, though Realmuto is known for his heavy workloads. No one spent more innings behind the plate than he did last season.