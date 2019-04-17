Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Huge performance against Mets
Realmuto went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and five RBI in Tuesday's 14-3 rout of the Mets.
The catcher added over 100 points to his SLG with the performance, and Realmuto now sports a .263/.338/.421 slash line through 16 games with two homers, 11 runs and 13 RBI. He should continue seeing a heavy workload for the Phillies, and his strong bat and spot in the heart of the lineup should keep him in the conversation as the top fantasy option behind the plate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...