Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Huge performance against Mets

Realmuto went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, three runs scored and five RBI in Tuesday's 14-3 rout of the Mets.

The catcher added over 100 points to his SLG with the performance, and Realmuto now sports a .263/.338/.421 slash line through 16 games with two homers, 11 runs and 13 RBI. He should continue seeing a heavy workload for the Phillies, and his strong bat and spot in the heart of the lineup should keep him in the conversation as the top fantasy option behind the plate.