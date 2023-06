Realmuto is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Garrett Stubbs will check in behind the dish while Realmuto rests up for the day game after he started at catcher in each of the Phillies' last eight contests. He went hitless with six strikeouts across the last four games, dropping his season-long batting average down to a career-low .242.