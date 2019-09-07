Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Launches 23rd homer
Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.
His two-run blast off Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning looked like it would send the game to extra innings, until Nick Vincent walked in the winning run in the bottom of the frame. Realmuto's .830 OPS is a near match for the .824 mark he posted with the Marlins last year, but predictably, the move to the Phillies has boosted his counting stats -- his 23 homers, 78 RBI and 86 runs are all career highs already.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 25 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The playing time for certain hitters is less assured with September roster expansion. Scott...
-
Week 25 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Is a two-start week enough for you to stick with a struggling Trevor Bauer or Jose Berrios?...
-
Week 25 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...