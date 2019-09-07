Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Launches 23rd homer

Realmuto went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Mets.

His two-run blast off Edwin Diaz in the ninth inning looked like it would send the game to extra innings, until Nick Vincent walked in the winning run in the bottom of the frame. Realmuto's .830 OPS is a near match for the .824 mark he posted with the Marlins last year, but predictably, the move to the Phillies has boosted his counting stats -- his 23 homers, 78 RBI and 86 runs are all career highs already.