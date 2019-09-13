Phillies' J.T. Realmuto: Launches 25th homer

Realmuto went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's victory over the Braves.

The 28-year-old catcher extended Philadelphia's lead with a two-run homer in the eighth inning. The long ball was his 25th of the season, good for fourth among all catchers, while slashing .279/.332/.504.

